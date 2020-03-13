Once again, Bigg Boss Telugu is back in trend as names of many popular Telugu actors are doing rounds in order to play the host of season 4. Season one was hosted by Jr NTR and the second one by Nani. The third one has gained a lot of popularity with Akkineni Nagarjuna being the host of the show.

Every year, the show goes on floors either in the month of June or July. But this time, looks like it might begin a little early because the makers of the show are already busy zeroing in on who the host is going to be.

Grapevine suggests that Mahesh Babu and few other A-list actors of Telugu film industry are being considered to play host of Bigg Boss Telugu season 4.

Well, speculations are rife that Mahesh is the first choice of the management and if the actor give a nod, it will be a boon to the television channel. But Mahesh is someone who talks very less, whereas the show needs someone who talks a lot. Let us wait for an official confirmation.

Besides Mahesh, actors like Megastar Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh, Ramya Krishnan and Nani, yet again, are the names that are doing rounds on social media. Though Jr NTR has been approached, it is said that he is busy this year also, with shooting of RRR and so, there is no scope that he might host the show this year. No wonder if Nagarjuna might host it once again.

Like the Hindi Bigg Boss, the show should have a fixed host for all the seasons and unfortunately, the Telugu is not having such a luxury. The Star Maa management is also working on figuring out something like this, but as of now, not actor has come forward to host this show on a yearly basis.