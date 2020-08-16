Star Maa has released a new promo of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 featuring Akkineni Nagarjuna in a triple roles - a father, son and grandson. The video has surpassed expectations and garnered a huge positive response.

Bigg Boss Telugu, which was launched on Star Maa in 2017, has been a great entertainer for our audiences and has witnessed growth with each season. It is uniquely poised as a show that is watched by all members of the family from kids to the grandparents. It has been the most disruptive and highest-rated non-fiction show of on the Telugu television. Each year viewers look forward to its uniqueness.

The makers of show are now gearing to launch the fourth season of Bigg Boss Telugu soon. Recently, they released a promo of its logo. Now they have unveiled the new campaign video showing Nagarjuna in a triple role like a father, son and grandson. The promo is a humorous take on people's love for knowing what is happening with their neighbours.

Akkineni Nagarjuna promises the viewers a complete package of entertainment with a click of a button at one destination – Bigg Boss Telugu 4 on Star Maa. The show is a destination of 100+ days of non-stop entertainment where one shall be able to see myriad emotions and follow the journey of their favourite celebrities in the house.

Known for his ability to experiment with his look Nagarjuna has wowed the viewers with the 3 roles. He is going to be hosting the show for the second consecutive year. Speaking about his look in the promo, he said, "It was fun being back on the shooting floor for the promo. After the tremendous success of last season this year our effort will be to up the ante and deliver even more entertainment and surprises for our viewers."

He added "Playing 3 characters and getting the body language, voice and mannerisms right in such a short span of the shoot was quite a challenge but I enjoyed it thoroughly. I am a believer that life, hope and entertainment should never stop. We have all had a tough few months and I think clean wholesome entertainment is one of the luxuries we can all enjoy and our promise this year is to deliver exactly that with Bigg Boss season 4"

Star Maa spokesperson said, "At Star Maa, we pride ourselves on our ability to entertain our audience with meaningful content and keep innovating with our offerings to ensure they get the best of entertainment. Each season of Bigg Boss for us is about reinventing ourselves and making the viewing experience more exciting for our viewers. We are thrilled to bring the fourth season of one of the most loved shows for our viewers to enjoy."