Seven contestants were nominated for the elimination from the Bigg Boss Telugu 4 house in the first week. Host Akkineni Nagarjuna will evict one of them and show the doors to the participant this Sunday.

After a lot of anticipation and delay, Bigg Boss Telugu 4 went on air on September 6. A day later, Big boss kick-started nomination process on Monday. Seven contestants like Surya Kiran, Abijeet Duddala, Sujatha, Mehboob, Divi, Gangavva and Akhil Sarthak were nominated for elimination from the house.

During the week, all the housemates were asked to guess on who is the Kattappa of the house, someone who acts to be in team but backstabs during the task. All the housemates already shared their guessing. Nagarjuna, who appeared on Bigg Boss Telugu 4 on Saturday, reserved the announcement for Sunday. Star Maa tweeted this morning, "Today, let's reveal who is the Katappa of Bigg Boss house."

Akkineni Nagarjuna interacted with all the contestants Bigg Boss Telugu 4 on Saturday. He appreciated a few and gave advices to some other housemates. He schooled Abhijeet about his anger management issues and slammed Surya Kiran for his over interference into everything. At the end, the host also announced that Abhijeet, Gangavva and Sujatha are saved in the first week.

Four housemates like Surya Kiran, Mehboob, Divi and Akhil Sarthak are in danger zone. Nagarjuna will announce the name of the contestant, who will be first elimination of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 tonight. We bring you live updates on the first eviction of this season. Stay locked to this page.