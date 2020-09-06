Star Maa has finalised 18 contestants for the reality TV show Bigg Boss Telugu 4, hosted by Akkineni Nagarjuna, which will go on air at 6.00 pm today.

Bigg Boss Telugu 4, which is one of the popular reality TV shows in Telugu, was scheduled to go on air last week of June. But the show got delayed following the coronavirus outbreak. Akkineni Nagarjuna recently shot the promo for the fourth season and released it online. The TV channel confirmed the date of its world premiere earlier this week. The show will start airing from 6.00 pm on September 6.

Ever since the Bigg Boss promo hit the internet, the rumour mongers have seen spreading speculations about the contestant list for Bigg Boss Telugu season 4. The makers of the show have been tight-lipped about the names of the participants in a bid to retain the curiosity till the show goes no air.

With hours left for the show to go on air, a contestants list, which is said to be the final and confirmed, is creating a buzz in media. If we are to go by the list, the following are the names of the contestants. We have to wait for their confirmation till the show goes on air. Stay locked to this page to see their complete profile and pictures of the contestants.

Here is the list of final and confirmed contestants list of Bigg Boss Telugu 4: