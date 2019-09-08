Mahesh Vitta will be eliminated from Akkineni Nagarjuna's Bigg Boss Telugu 3 in the seventh week, while Ali Reza, Ravikrishna, Rahul Sipligunj and Sreemukhi will remain out of danger, according to IBTimes India survey.

Ali Reza, Ravikrishna, Rahul Sipligunj, Mahesh Vitta and Sreemukhi were nominated for the elimination from Bigg Boss Telugu 3 in the seventh week. The viewers have already decided the fate of these contestants through the voting process which ended on Friday midnight. One of them will be evicted from the show tonight.

Host Akkineni Nagarjuna appeared on the show on Saturday night and interacted with everyone. Later, he sent nominated contestants into the activity room, which had flashing lights. Whichever contestant the light stops upon will be saved. Rahul Sipligunj is the first lucky person to be saved from elimination. The other four housemates are in danger zone.

IBTimes India conducted a survey to predict who among the five contestants will walk out of the house of Bigg Boss Telugu 3. Thousands of viewers took part in our poll and cast votes for their favourite contestants. The results show that Rahul Sipligunj, who is already made safe by Nagarjuna, has received 31.43 per cent of votes and is the first choice for most of the audience.

Ali Reza, Ravikrishna and Sreemukhi have secured 22.86, 18.15 and 17.48 percent of the total votes, respectively and they will be safe from the elimination from Bigg Boss Telugu 3. However, Mahesh Vitta has got just 10.08 percent of the votes, which is the lowest number, which shows that not many viewers want him to continue to stay inside the house.

The results of the survey conducted on some other portals also show that Mahesh Vitta will be evicted from Bigg Boss Telugu 3 in the seventh week. We have to wait for Akkineni Nagarjuna to announce the actual results and show the dooors to one of the four contestants tonight.