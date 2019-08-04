Among the eight contestants nominated for the eviction, Varun Sandesh's wife Vithika Sheru has been voted to be eliminated from the house of Akkineni Nagarjuna's Bigg Boss Telugu 3, according to the International Business Times, India, poll survey

Eight contestants - Sreemukhi, Himaja, Vithika Sheru, Rahul Sipligunj, Mahesh Vitta, Jaffar Babu, Varun Sandesh and Punarnavi Bhupalam - were nominated for the elimination from Bigg Boss Telugu 3 in the second week. All the viewers are eagerly waiting to know if their favourite housemate is safe.

Akkineni Nagarjuna appeared on Bigg Boss Telugu 3 on Saturday and interacted with all the housemates. The host announced that Himaja, Vithika Sheru, Rahul Sipligunj, Mahesh Vitta and Sreemukhi are safe from the elimination. Jaffar, Varun Sandesh, Vithika Sheru, Punarnavi are still in danger zone and one of them will walk out of the house on Sunday.

IBTimes India conducted a survey to find out which of these eight housemates could be eliminated. We have received tremendous response for our poll with thousands of people casting their vote. The vote shares are as following:

Rahul Sipligunj, Himaja Reddy, Mahesh Vitta and Sreemukhi, who are already in safe zone, have secured 7.67, 10, 15.59 and 17.89 per cent of vote share in IBTimes India survey. Among the remaining four, Punarnavi and Varun Sandesh have got 8.78 and 9.46 percent of the total votes and they are sixth and seventh options, respectively for elimination from Bigg Boss Telugu 3.

According to our poll, Vithika Sheru and Jaffar Babu are the first and fourth options for the elimination from Bigg Boss Telugu 3 with a vote share of 18.40 and 12.21, respectively. As per our survey, Sreemukhi and Mahesh Vitta were the second and third options for the eviction, but they are already safe from the elimination.

Our poll shows that Jaffar Babu is the fourth option for many viewers for the elimination and he is likely to be made safe inside the house of Bigg Boss Telugu 3. Vithika Sheru, who has been in news for her fights inside the house, is like to be shown doors by Akkineni Nagarjuna in the Sunday episode.