Popular TV anchor Sreemukhi has apparently got her army ready to storm the social media even before she enters the house of Bigg Boss Telugu 3 as her team has already started gathering her fans.

Kaushal Army, a fan group of Kaushal Manda, had started campaigning on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram days after Bigg Boss Telugu 2 went on air. It became bigger and stronger as the show neared its finale. There were fans groups of Tanish, Geetha Madhuri and other finalists to counter it, but Kaushal Army was successful in making him the winner. Social media played a key role in his victory.

Bigg Boss Telugu season 3 is set to start from July 21 and names of many celebs are linked with this season. Sreemukhi is rumoured to be entering the house as one of the 14 contestants. This TV anchor seems to have taken a cue from Kaushal Manda, as the Twitter page of Sreemukhi Army has been launched even before she entered the show. This page slowly intensifying its campaign for her.

A guy created a Twitter page in the name of Sreemukhi Army in the last week of June. The admin's first tweet read, "Welcome all @MukhiSree fans, from Now onwards this page dedicated to #sreemukhi fans. Retweet this tweet if you like #Sreemukhi in #BiggBossTelugu3 #Maatv #sreemukhi #SreemukhiArmy."

The admin's next post made it clear about the intention of this page, as it claimed Sreemukhi to be the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 3, almost a month before the show goes on air The admin of SreemukhiArmy‏ page tweeted added, "Welcome to #BiggBossTelugu3 #SreemukhiArmy already decided that @MukhiSree only the title winner for this year #BiggBoss3 season. Love your attitude and pure heart."

Sreemukhi gave it an official confirmation about this page, by liking one of its first two posts. Soon after this, Ravi Kiran‏ (@Ravikrn36 Jun 27) tweeted, "@MukhiSree So its been officially confirmed by #sreemukhi that she is going to enter the #BiggBossTelugu3 official news leaked by #Sreemukhi herself via twitter by liking her fans tweet as #SreemukhiArmy very news for all sreemukhi fans..."

Sreemukhi started her career as television anchor with a show called Adhurs. Today, she is known for hosting Super Singer, Saregamapa Li'll Champs, Drama Juniors and many other hit reality TV shows. She made her acting debut films with 2012 movie Julai, which featured her as Allu Arjun's sister. Later, she became a lead actress with Prema Ishq Kaadhal. She is one of the busy stars in films and TV industry.

It was rumoured recently that the makers of Bigg Boss Telugu 3 are paying Rs 50 lakh to Sreemukhi as her remuneration per week A fan named Naveen Kumar‏ (@Only_Naveen) tweeted, "Sreemukhi is yet to sign the agreement. Participation of her in #BiggBossTelugu3 is not confirmed. Rumours regarding her remuneration of 50 lakhs per week are fake. Wait some more time. #BiggBoss3Telugu #BiggBoss."