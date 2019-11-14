The grand finale of Nagarjuna Akkineni's Bigg Boss Telugu 3 registered the highest TRPs, beating the records of season 1 and 2, which were hosted by Junior NTR and Nani, respectively. Chiranjeevi's presence created magic for the final episode of the show.

Star Maa telecast the grand finale of Bigg Boss Telugu 3 on November 3. Singer Rahul Sipligunj walked away with the winner's title of the show, beating Sreemukhi, Baba Bhaskar, Varun Sandesh and Ali Reza. The finale episode of the show, which had a lot of entertainment programs, had received a massive response and everyone was eager to see the details of the viewership of this episode.

Check TRP details here:

Finally, the details of the TRPs for the grand finale of Bigg Boss Telugu 3 are out today. The 4.5-hour-long episode has got 18.29 TRPs. Endemol Shine India, the producer of the show, tweeted, "#BiggBossTelugu Season 3 Finale scores a TRP of 18.29 for 4.5 hours. Congratulations team #BBTelugu and @StarMaa!! The highest ever TRP of any BB across India. @Abhishek_S_Rege @iamnagarjuna @GauravS_Gokhale."

The grand finale of Bigg Boss Telugu season 1 hosted by junior NTR, had recorded 14.13 and its season 2 hosted by natural star Nani, had shattered its record with its TRPs of 15.05 for its final episode. Now, the Akkineni Nagarjuna-hosted show has smashed both these records and set up its own benchmark for next season.

The first two seasons of Bigg Boss Telugu had one chief guest at their grand finale episodes each. But the season 3 has four guests like Catherine Tresa, Anjali, Niddhi Agerwal and Chiranjeevi. While the first three appeared in the first three hours of the episode, Chiru was there for the last one hour and he honoured Rahul Sipligunj with the winner's trophy.

While the entire episode got 18.29 TRPs, the last one hour featuring the megastar has got 22.4 points. Rajiv Aluri, an employee from the Star Maa Network, tweeted, "#BiggBossTelugu3 Grand Finale hits a phenomenal 18.29 TRP ratings. Climax hour of Megastar episode got 22.4 ratings ."