Shilpa Chakravarthy, who recently made a wildcard entry in Bigg Boss Telugu 3, will be eliminated from Akkineni Nagarjuna-hosted reality TV show, while four other contestants remain safe, according to an IBTimes India survey.

Shilpa Chakravarthy, Punarnavi Bhupalam, Mahesh Vitta, Himaja Reddy and Sreemukhi were nominated for elimination from the house of Bigg Boss Telugu 3 in the eighth week. The process of voting through phone calls and Hotstar aap ended on Friday midnight. Viewers have already sealed the fate of these contestants. Host Nagarjuna will appear on Saturday and Sunday and show doors to one of these five inmates.

IBTimes India conducted a survey to predict who among the five contestants will be eliminated from the house of Bigg Boss Telugu 3 in eighth week. Our poll has received fantastic response with many viewers taking part in it and casting votes to save their favourite contestants inside the house.

In IBTimes India survey, we had requested the viewers for vote to the contestant they want to be safe inside Bigg Boss Telugu 3. Housemates like Sreemukhi, Punarnavi Bhupalam, Mahesh Vitta have received 34.82, 28.59 and 20.29 percent of the total number of votes, respectively in our poll and they are out of danger zone.

Himaja Reddy has garnered 11.98 percent of votes in IBTimes India poll and she is slightly in the danger zone of the eviction from Bigg Boss Telugu 3. But she has a sigh of relief due to the vote share of Shilpa Chakravarthy, who has registered just 4.31 percent of it. The latter will be evicted from the house this week.

Shilpa Chakravarthy entered Bigg Boss Telugu 3 as a wildcard on its 43rd day and she has stayed inside the house for 12 days. She is yet to prove her mettle, while viewers are well aware of other contestants' strengths. This is why most of the audience ignored her and cast their votes to save other housemates.

Another strange aspect that confirms her eviction is the custom of Bigg Boss Telugu 3. In the last four weeks, whoever was nominated for the first time was eliminated from the house. Tamanna Simhadri, Rohini Ashu Reddy and Ali Reza were are the first timers who walked out of the show. Since Shilpa has also been nominated for the first time, she is likely to be shown the doors.