Once again, the Bigg Boss house is going to be loaded with a lot more energy, aggressiveness, love, care, entertainment and also glamour. We are sure you must be guessing that there is going to be another wild card entrant on the show. But let us tell you, that your guess is right, but not completely.

Not a wild card entry, but re-entry of a contestant who has been eliminated. It is none other than

Ali Reza who is going to be back into the house, to pep up and make it spicy.

There have been demands by fans on social media to bring back Ali into the show and #BringBackAliReza was trending too. In the previous season, contestants like Nutan Naidu and Syamala have made a re-entry in a similar fashion.

There have been a lot of speculations that Ali is going to enter the show, but there has been no official confirmation from the management of the show. But the recent promo has made it clear that entry of Ali is confirmed.

In the promo, we can see that the contestants are chilling in the living room and then, a video is telecast in their television. In this video, a person is seen dancing in low light, and there are a lot of women dancing around him. Soon, looking at the video, the contestants have recognised that the man in the video is none other Ali.

So finally, Ali Reza is back to the show. He has been one the most confident and strong contestants on the show till was he was eliminated. And now that he is back to the game, things are going to fall in place is what we expect. Ali's entry is going to make the game stronger, and interesting as well.

Let us see what kind of turns and twists are going to take place in the show after the entry of Ali. Keep watching the space for more updates on Bigg Boss.