Geetha Madhuri, Deepthi Nallamothu, Tanish Alladi, Samrat Reddy, and Kaushal Manda are the top five contenders of Bigg Boss Telugu 2.

With several rumours doing rounds on social media, there is a lot of buzz around the results of the grand finale of Bigg Boss Telugu 2. The latest reports from the sets of Bigg Boss Telugu 2 mentions an important information regarding the current status.

The finale shoot had begun yesterday, which had the ex-contestants perform on the dais. The shoot resumed early today, in which the winner of the title will be announced.

Read: Kaushal is the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 2?!

Samrat Reddy and Deepthi Nallamothu are expected to be in top 5 and 4 positions respectively. Tanish Alladi misses the chance to be in the grand finale of Bigg Boss Telugu 2 after coming in third position.

Geetha Madhuri and Kaushal Manda will compete for the Bigg Boss Telugu 2 title in the much-awaited grand finale as per the latest updates. The sources confirm that Samrat Reddy, Tanish Alladi, and Deepthi Nallamothu have left the Bigg Boss house as of now.

Singer Geetha Madhuri bags number two position, making Kaushal Manda the winner of the Bigg Boss Telugu Season 2.