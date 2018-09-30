Tejaswi Madivada, who passed rude comments on Bigg Boss show after she was dumped out of the show, later appeared in the show's reunion. Tejaswi along with Kireeti Damaraju and Babu Gogineni tried hard to corner Kaushal.

Tejaswi Madivada's appearance in the reunion party was more of a hatred for Kaushal. She had made it clear that Kaushal Army- the fan brigade of Kaushal -- is a bunch of negative people.

Not just that, in an extended conversation with Tanish Alladi, Tejaswi had mentioned a few things which made him think the winner of Bigg Boss title is obvious. "Except Ichu (Deepthi Sunaina), Babu Gogineni and I all the others made a flip after getting eliminated from the show".

"The situation out is kind of horrible. I am telling this because I feel sorry for you people who must have pinned your hopes on Bigg Boss Telugu 2 title", Tejaswi told Tanish and Geetha Madhuri.

In a reply, Tanish had answered that he was not at all concerned about the results, but he was there on the show just for the ones who are voting for him all the way through the season.

Tejaswi had behaved in a rather weird way, by making silly comments and jokes on Kaushal's following and did not even care to talk to Kaushal.

Tejaswi Madivada's gesture garnered huge backlash among the audience. Here are some tweets from the netizens against Tejaswi Madivada.