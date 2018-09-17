As there are only two weeks left, fans of Bigg Boss Telugu 2 are gearing up for the grand finale. The housemates have already completed 100 days in the house.

Amit Tiwari got eliminated from Bigg Boss Telugu 2 on Sunday, September 16. With only six contestants left on the show, today's nominations will play a crucial role for the finale.

Geetha Madhuri, Deepthi Nallamothu, Samrat, Tanish, Roll Rida, and Kaushal are the only members who have survived in the house till date.

Today's nominations might serve as the deciding factor for the top 5 final contenders. As Kaushal is already in the nominations, it would be an interesting episode to know which other contestants will get into the eliminations zone this week.

The latest promos hint that the contestants are involved in a heated argument with Kaushal. Kaushal is seen defending himself against all the allegations made by the housemates in the below promo by the makers of Bigg Boss Telugu 2.