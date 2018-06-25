Nutan Naidu has been praised by the Bigg Boss Telugu fans for the way he maintained dignity while leaving the house. Without bad mouthing the inmates, he left the house on a positive note.

He entered the house as a common man and managed to garner fans during his two-week stay in the house. His journey was a mixed bag as he not only had good experiences but also he had verbal fights with the inmates.

After being eliminated, Nutan Naidu told Nani that he was happy to be out of the show as he is meeting his family members again. He also sent his best wishes to Kaushal and Deepthi.

"I wish them all the best and they will have the god's blessings. One among the two should win," he stated. His gesture won appreciation from the host, who hugged him for his good nature.

Before leaving, Nutan was asked to name one contestant who will wash the utensils and he took Kaushal's name. "It gives enough time for him to think," he stated while pointing out that it gives time to form a strategy.

Nutan is the second commoner to leave the house after Sanjana in Bigg Boss Telugu 2.

How did people react to his elimination? Find it below:

