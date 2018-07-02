Actress-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar's intervention has solved the issue between the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) and the creators of the Bigg Boss Tamil 2 show.

Speaking at the press meet, Khushbu, who is the head of Chinnathirai Thayarippalargal Sangam (TV producers' association), said that there was a small misunderstanding among the parties involved and it has been amicably solved now. The show will progress without any hurdle, she added.

FEFSI president Selvamani said that the issue arose due to lack of communication as the channel had an agreement with the production house. He claimed the intervention of Khushbu helped them resolve the issue.

"Khushbu was out of the country when the issue cropped up. She called me once she returned to Chennai and within 24 hours she brought all the concerned parties to the talks. The outcome of the meeting is that we have come out with a mutual agreement on the inclusion of the workers from the FEFSI," he said.

Selvamani added that Bigg Boss show should have our members from the seven organisations out of 25 while including the members of other unions as per their requirement.

"The nature of the shooting will decide the number of workers. While on someday they might need 200 members and another they would need 100 members. On Kamal Haasan's episodes, the show might need 400 workers of which 200 will be from the FEFSI," Selvamani claimed.

FEFSI is an umbrella organisation of 22 unions comprising over 25,000 workers. It had threatened to disrupt the shooting over having 75 percent of the crew from Mumbai.