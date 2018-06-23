The Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) has threatened to disrupt the shooting of Bigg Boss Tamil 2 for having 75 percent of the crew from Mumbai. It wants local workers to be part of the Kamal Haasan's show.

"It came to our notice that around 75% of the production crew are from Mumbai, which is against the terms and conditions of FEFSI. Last year, too, a similar scenario occurred, but after discussing with Kamal Haasan, we ensured that 50% of the crew goes there from our association," The Times of India quotes Angamuthu Shanmugam, FEFSI general secretary, as saying.

Rumours have been doing rounds that the FEFSI has already stopped the shooting, but Shanmugam says that they will halt the filming from Saturday (June 22) if their demand is not met.

Uncertainty looms over special weekend episodes of Kamal Haasan's show. Reports on Tamil websites claim that the channel is in talks with the members of the FEFSI and the issue is expected to be solved amicably.

FEFSI is an umbrella organisation of 22 unions and over 25,000 workers from different trades from film and television industries are part of the guild.

Controversies are not new for Bigg Boss Tamil. The Vijay TV's show had landed in one or the other trouble in the previous season.

Kamal Haasan's constant dig at politicians created a lot of controversies. In fact, a Rs 100-crore defamation case was filed against the channel and the host last year over a controversial comment made by contestant Gayathri.