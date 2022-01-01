Sanjeev has been reportedly eliminated from Bigg Boss Tamil 5 this week. Despite enjoying a good fan following he could not survive in the game as he is believed to have received a lesser number of votes compared to other contestants in the danger zone.

Contestants in Danger Zone

There were eight contestants - Amir, Ciby, Pavani, Raju, Priyanka, Niroop, Sanjeev and Thamarai – in the danger zone. There was a belief among the fans that one among Pavani and Thamarai might be shown the door.

However, there was a surprise eviction as Sanjeev was evicted.

Well, the drama seems to have not ended here as there are rumours doing rounds that there will be a double elimination this week. Yes, yet another contestant is being shown the door.

If the speculations doing rounds on social media are to go by, Siby is evicted from the show. If true, it will be the most shocking elimination as he has been playing the game quite well.

Some unconfirmed online reports say that Niroop is evicted from the show.

Nonetheless, it will be only known after the episodes are aired.

Bigg Boss Tamil 5th Season

The fifth season of Bigg Boss Tamil was kicked off on 3 October with Namitha, Nadia, Chinnaponnu, Suruthi, Mathumitha, Varun, Thamarai, Raju, Priyanka, Pavani, Niroop, Iyyki, Isaivani, Imman, Ciby, Akshara, Abhishek and Abhinay entering the house. Amir and Sanjeev got wild-card entry of which the former has got a ticket to the finale after winning a task this week.

So far, Namitha, Nadia, Chinnaponnu, Suruthi, Mathumitha, Isaivani, Iykki, Abhishek (twice evicted), Imman, Abhinay, Akshara and Varun have been eliminated from Kamal Haasan-hosted show.