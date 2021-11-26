Bigg Boss Tamil show was filled with a lot of drama this week. The fight between Akshara and Siby garnered all the attention. Now, all eyes are on the elimination.

Who Are in the Danger Zone This Week?

This week, there are six contestants - Pavni, Priyanka, Imman, Iykki Berry, Niroop and Thamarai – in the danger zone. So among them will be get evicted from Bigg Boss Tamil?

Online surveys have given an insight into the elimination this week. As per the trends, Priyanka despite getting slammed by netizens for her quarrelsome nature, is expected to be safe this weekend.

Voting Percentage

As per one particular poll, which had asked people to vote for their favourite contestant among the six, Priyanka Deshpande got 27.8 per cent of votes. The Vijay TV anchor has a good fan following and it looks like this factor is helping her big time.

Interestingly, Imman has got the second highest per cent of votes by garnering 17.57 per cent votes. Ikky Berry secured 15.55 per cent votes for his survival while Pavani got 15.4 per cent votes followed by Thamarai (12.03 per cent) and Niroop (11.55 per cent).

Going by the poll, Niroop is expected to be eliminated from the show and Thamarai's eviction too cannot be ruled out. However, the show is always known for throwing surprises and cannot always come to the conclusion based on online voting.

Will Kamal Haasan-host This Weekend Show?

Kamal Haasan has tested Covid-19 positive and was admitted to Sri Ramachandra Hospital in Chennai. His condition is stable, but he is highly unlikely to host the show.

There were rumours doing rounds that Shruti Haasan might be hosting the weekend episode in the absence of her father, but neither the actress nor the channel has officially spoken about the issue.

Also, a section of media has reported that Vijay Sethupathi might step into the shoes of Kamal Haasan.