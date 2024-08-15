Actor Kamal Haasan, few days ago, announced he will not return as the host for the upcoming season of Bigg Boss Tamil. He shared this news on Tuesday through a post on X stating that due to prior professional commitments he must step away from hosting the show. This news has come as a shock to many of his fans who are eagerly waiting to watch him on the upcoming season.

Kamal Haasan wrote a heartfelt message to his fans saying "With a heavy heart I inform you that I will be taking a small break from our journey that began seven years ago. Due to prior cinematic commitments, I am unable to host the upcoming season of Bigg Boss Tamil." He expressed his gratitude for the love and support he received from the audience and praised their enthusiasm for the show which he believes has contributed to its success.

Reflecting on his time as a host, Kamal Haasan said, "Hosting the show has been an enriching experience where I have shared my learnings. I am thankful for this opportunity and grateful to everyone involved in the show." He also thanked Vijay TV and the crew for their contributions wishing them success for the upcoming season.

Meanwhile, there is much speculation about who will replace Kamal Haasan as the host. Names like Ramya Krishna, Suriya, Simbu and Vijay Sethupathi have been mentioned. Among them Vijay Sethupathi is a strong contender. Social media buzz suggests that Simbu, who previously hosted Bigg Boss Ultimate in 2022 on Disney Plus Hotstar, might take over for Kamal Haasan. At the same time, speculations are rife that Vijay Sethupathi is likely to take over the chair as the host of the show.

While there is no official confirmation yet rumors are growing stronger as the new season of Bigg Boss Telugu 8 is set to start in September and updates about Bigg Boss Tamil 8 are expected soon.

On the work front Kamal Haasan recently appeared in Kalki 2898 AD a blockbuster hit both in India and internationally. He was also seen in Indian 2 which is a sequel to the 1996 film Indian. The film, which had a mixed response has released on Netflix in multiple languages on August 9 and is being trolled. He also has Thug Life in the pipeline. Vijay Sethupathi was last seen in Maharaja which received great response from the audience.