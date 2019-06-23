The third season of Bigg Boss Tamil will go on air on Vijay TV from Sunday, 23 June. Host Kamal Haasan will introduce 15 contestants to the audience, before sending them inside the house.

People from different background will enter the house with the hopes of winning the coveted trophy and more importantly, the cash prize of Rs 50 lakh. Like previous seasons, people from TV and film industries will predominantly be taking part in the reality show.

As per the rumours, a prominent name from the LGBTQ community is said to be one of the contestants. If true, it is first of its kind in the Tamil version although people from the said community has been part of Hindi, Kannada and other versions.

Vanitha Vijayakumar, Jangiri Madhumitha, Mohan Vaidya, Fathima Babu, Abhirami Venkatachalam, TV actress Alya Manasa, Malaysian actor and musician Mugen Rao, Saravanan Meenakshi fame Kavin, singer Mohith Gaur, Srilanka model Losilya, actor Sarvanan, dance master Sandy, Reshma Pasupuleti, and Sherin are rumoured contestants of Kamal Haasan's show.

The participants will be locked inside for the 100 days and every week, usually, there will be one elimination. The top four or five contestants will fight for the trophy and the prize.

Live Updates:

Here, we bring you live updates of Bigg Boss Tamil 3 grand launch: