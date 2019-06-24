15 contestants from television and film industry have entered Bigg Boss Tamil 3. The show was kicked-off with a grand event which was aired on Sunday evening, 23 June. Check out the profiles and photos of the participants:

Fathima Babu: Contestant No. 1

Fathima Babu is a Tamil and Malayalam actress who was introduced to films by K Balachander in Kalki. Her notable films are: Ninaivirukkum Varai, Devathayai Kanden, Swarnamukhi and Azhagiya Pandipuram. At Andheri, Gramam and a few others in Mollywood.

She had come to limelight in 80s as a new reader on Doordarshan. In the recent years, she was an activist against Sterlite Copper in Thoothukudi.

Losliya Mariyanesan: Contestant No. 2

Losliya Mariyanesan is a model and TV anchor from Sri Lanka.

Sakshi Agarwal: Contestant No. 3

Sakshi Agarwal started her career as a model and made her debut in Kannada films. Yoogan was her first Tamil film. She has been part of Kaala and Viswasam. Currently, she is working in Cinderella. She has over 100 commercials to her credit.

Jangiri Madhumitha: Contestant No. 4

Jangiri Madhumitha is a popular comedy actress, who has worked in over 50 movies in a short span of time. She entered Kollywood with Oru Kal Oru Kannadi. She has worked in the movies of Tamil stars like Vijay, Raghava Lawrence, Karthi and Vikram.

Kavin: Contestant No. 5

He started his career in Vijay TV an an actor with the third part of Kana Kaanum Kaalangal. Then, he was part of popular TV serial Saravanan Meenatchi. He turned host with the second season of Kings of Dance. He made his entry to films with Sathiryan in a supporting role. He first movie in a lead role in Natpuna Ennanu Theriyuma.

Abhirami Venkatachalam: Contestant No. 6

Abhirami Venkatachalam is TV and film actress. She begun her career with music video 'Love Me Lovely Lady'. She made her acting debut with Kalavu. Currently, she is working in Ajith Kumar's upcoming film, Nerkonda Paarvai.

Saravanan: Contestant No. 7

Saravanan used to play lead roles in Tamil movies in 90s. He turned director with Thaayumaanavan after his acting career did not see any growth at some point of time. When everything was going downhill, he reinvented himself in supporting role in Karthi's Paruthiveeran for which he won several awards.

Vanitha Vijayakumar: Contestant No. 8

She is known as a controvesial queen in Kollywood. Actress and daughter of veteran Tamil actor Vijaya Kumar. She made her acting debut with Chandralekha opposite Vijay. She acted in a couple of movies, before bidding goodbye to films. However, in the last couple of years, she has been in the news for all the wrong reasons, especially her feud with her father and family members.

Cheran: Contestant No. 9

Cheran is a four-time National Award winner who made his directorial debut with Bharathi Kannama. He has directed over 10 movies and acted in over 15 movies. His Autography earned him a lot of fame. Porkkaalam, Pandavar Bhoomi, and Vetri Kodi Kattu were some of his memorable films.

Sherin: Contestant No. 10

Sherin started her career in Kannada movie Dhruva. She worked in a lot of Tamil and Telugu movies between 2000 and 2010.

Mohan Vaidya: Contestant No. 11

Mohan Vaidya is a Carnatic singer and television singer.

Tharshan Thiyagarajah: Contestant No. 12

Tharshan Thiyagarajah is a Sri Lankan model and budding actor, who left his high-paying IT job to pursue his passion. Four years of his struggle seems to be finally paying off as two of his movies are releasing this year.

Dance master Sandy: Contestant No. 13

Sandy is a proteegee of well-known choreographer Kala Master. His talent came to light after participating in Manada Mayilada. He has choreographed for the movies like Kaala, Saagasam, Kakakapo, Jambulingam 3D, Jithan 2, Gethu. He also judged the second season of Kings of Dance.

Mugen Rao: Contestant No. 14

He is a multi-talented creative arts practitioner from Malaysia. Besides acting, he is into hosting, singing and lyrics writing.

Reshma Pasupuleti: No. 15

Reshma Pasupuleti is the 15th contestant. She was an air hostess and anchor. She turned actress with by acting in TV serials like Vaani Rani, Vamsam, Sundhara Kandam and En Eniya Tholiya. She also acted in movies like Ko 2, Masala Padam, etc. Her father Prasad Pasupuleti was a Telugu producer.