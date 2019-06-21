With only two days to go for the grand launch of Bigg Boss Tamil season 3, here comes an interesting update about a contestant who will be part of Kamal Haasan-hosted show. Well, an actress, who has worked with Ajith Kumar in his latest flick Nerkonda Paarvai, will be part of the reality show.

Shraddha Srinath, Andrea Tariang and Abhirami Venkatachalam play important roles in Nerkonda Paarvai. It is suggested that one among the three is going to enter the house this season.

Shraddha is a busy see who has handful of movies across film industries. It means one among Andrea Tariang and Abirami Venkatachalam to be part of Bigg Boss Tamil 3.

Andrea Tariang is a multifaceted talent from Shillong, Meghalaya. Whereas Abhirami Venkatachalam made her debut with Kalavu in 2017. She is a Chennai 'ponnu' and it makes one strongly believe that she is going to be one of the contestants in Bigg Boss Tamil.

Abirami Venkatachalam has played one of the victims of sexual harassment in Ajith's Nerkonda Paarvai, a movie that exposes patriarchy and misogyny in the society. And Bigg Boss Tamil is a show which has irked a section of people over its content. Especially, the female contestants were criticised for being bold and wearing revealing outfits.

If the rumour turns out to be true, it will be interesting to see how she fights such judgemental behaviour of the viewers.