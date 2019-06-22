The third season of Bigg Boss Tamil will be aired on Vijay Television in less than 24 hours. 15 contestants predominantly from film and television backgrounds will be part of the Kamal Haasan-hosted show.

Contestants List:

Vijay TV approached many well-known and lesser-known celebrities. Chandini Tamilarasan, Laila Mehdin, Sakshi Agarwal, Sudha Chandran, Premji, T Rajendar, Priya Anand, Kasthuri, VJ Siddhu, Radha Ravi, Prasanna, Powerstar Srinivasan, Sanjana Singh, Alya Manasa, Rachita Mahalakshmi, YouTuber Hari R Baskar, Kovai Sarala, Cheran and Vadivelu among many names were rumoured to be part of the show.

However, the latest updates state the below celebrities to be part of Bigg Boss Tamil 3.

Vanitha Vijayakumar, daughter of veteran actor Vijayakumar, comedy actress Jangiri Madhumitha, actor-musician Mohan Vaidya, actor Fathima Babu, actress Abhirami Venkatachalam, who will be seen in Ajith's Nerkonda Paarvai, TV actress Alya Manasa, Malaysian actor and musician Mugen Rao, Saravanan Meenakshi fame Kavin, singer Mohith Gaur, Srilanka model Losilya, actor Sarvanan, dance master Sandy, Reshma Pasupuleti, and actress Sherin are said to be taking part in Kamal Haasan-hosted show.

As and when ever it is required, the channel will give wild-card entries to the show.

In the first season, 15 contestants entered the house of Kamal Haasan-hosted show and four more celebs got wild-card entries. In the second season, 16 people entered the house and only one contestant was given wild entry.

Meanwhile, the shooting of the inaugural episode of Bigg Boss Tamil 3 was kick-started on Friday and continued till Saturday evening. The show will be aired for the next 100 days at 8 pm.

The contestants of Bigg Boss Tamil will be locked inside the house for the 100 days. Every week there will be elimination based on the viewers' votes, but there are exceptions.

At occasions, there will be no eliminations and sometimes multiple people might be evicted.