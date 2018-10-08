Actress Riythvika, who won the second season of Bigg Boss Tamil, is basking in the success of the show and enjoying her moment of glory. The actress is getting tons of wishes on social media sites and wherever she is seen in public.

And amid all the wishes, people are curious to know about her upcoming movies and her future plans.

Speaking to a daily about her movies, Riythvika has said that she had given a nod to act in Pa Ranjith's next movie even before she entered the Bigg Boss Tamil house and will join the shooting soon.

She had worked in a movie called Nethraa, which has Vinay Rai and Thaman Kumar in the leads, before entering the Bigg Boss show and it is getting ready for release.

She is also part of a horror comedy movie titled Odavum Mudiyathu Oliyavum Mudiyathu. Interestingly, Yaashika Aannand, one of the Bigg Boss Tamil contestants, is part of the flick which will hit the screens next.

Riythvika's Torchlight, which had Sadhaa in the female lead, released in October, but the film vanished from theatres without a trace.

Meanwhile, there is a lot of buzz that Riythvika will play MGR's wife Janaki in his biopic produced by Ramana Communication. Sathish Kumar enacts the legendary Tamil actor and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.