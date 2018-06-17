The stage is set for the launch of Bigg Boss Tamil season 2. The 100-day show will start its airing from Sunday, June 17.

The audience have been curiously looking forward to see who will participate in the Kamal Haasan-hosted show. Here, we are bringing you the probable list of contestants:

Janani Iyer

Janani Iyer is a 31-year old actress, who has worked in over 15 Tamil and Telugu movies. Notably, she was part of Bala's Avan Ivan.

Mahat Raghavendra

Mahat Raghavendra is a well-known Tamil actor, who appears in supporting roles. Vadacurry, Mankatha and Biryani are some of the popular films that he had worked with.

Powerstar Srinivasan

The mention of Powerstar Srinivasan itself brings smile in the face of his fans. He has worked in lead roles as well as comedian in over 35 Tamil movies.

Yashika Aannand

Yashika Aannand won hearts with her recently released Tamil movie Iruttu Arayil Murattu Kuthu. Her bold comments have won fan following among fans.

Ananth Vaidyanathan

He is a singer and plays the role of mentor to aspiring singers in Airtel Super Singer on Vijay TV.

Thaadi Balaji and Nithya Thaadi Balaji

Thaadi Balaji and Nithya Thaadi Balaji, the estranged couple, who had hit headlines over their marital issues last year, are said to be taking part in the show.

Daniel Anne Pope of Oru Nalla Naal Paathru Solren fame, actor Ponnambalam, Aishwarya Dutta of Paayum Puli fame, RJ Mamathi Chari, Kavin of Saravanan Meenatchi fame and actress Mumtaj are the other rumoured contestants, who will be reportedly taking part in Bigg Boss Tamil 2.