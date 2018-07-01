After Ponnambalam was saved by Kamal Haasan on Saturday's episode (June 30) of Bigg Boss Tamil 2, Mumtaz, Mamathi Chari and Ananth Vaidyanathan are in the danger zone. Indeed, one of the three will be shown the door on Sunday.

This is the first elimination in this season as there was no eviction in its first week. Based on the votes of the inmates, Mumtaz, Mamathi Chari, Ponnambalam and Ananth Vaidyanathan were pushed to the danger zone.

Netizens predicted either Ponnambalam or Ananth would be out of Bigg Boss Tamil 2 this week. With the former being saved, there are high chances of the latter being evicted from the show. By his own admission, he is happy to leave the house.

Ananth Vaidyanathan is struggling to bond with the inmates who are much younger than him. Moreover, he could not give his 100 percent to the tasks due to health issues.

However, a section of the audience is of the opinion that Ananth might be saved this week and Mamathi Achari would be shown the door.

Nonetheless, there is a strong belief among the audience that Mumtaz would not be eliminated considering her fan following. In fact, she is a strong contender to win the season.

Yashika Aannand, Ponnambalam, Mahat Raghavendra, Daniel Anne Pope, Vaishnavi, Janani Iyer, Ananth Vaidyanathan, Ramya NSK, Sendrayan, Riythvika, Mumtaz, Thadi Balaji, Mamathi Chari, Nithya Balaji, Shariq Hassan and Aishwarya Dutta are the contestants who entered the house on June 17.