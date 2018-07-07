After the elimination of Mamathi Chari, the stage is now set for the elimination of the second contestant in Bigg Boss Tamil 2 house. This week, Ananth Vaidyanathan, Nithya Balaji, Ponnambalam, Mumtaz and Balaji are in the danger zone.

International Business Times (India) had conducted a poll that saw a phenomenal response. The votes show that either Mumtaz or Thadi Balaji will be shown the door in Vijay TV's show.

Mumtaz has garnered the maximum percentage of votes for elimination from our readers, with 28.83 percent. Thadi Balaji has done slightly better as 28.47 percentage of people want him to be evicted from the Kamal Haasan-hosted show.

Ananth Vaidyanathan has received 16.37 percent, Nithya Balaji 14.59 percent and Ponnambalam 11.74 percent of votes for elimination in Bigg Boss Tamil house from our readers.

Interestingly, despite lack of spirited shows in tasks, IBT viewers want Ananth and Ponnambalam to be in the show. The duo has not involved in inside politics of the house and has not had any major issues with any of the inmates.

Find the graph of voting below:

It looks like the viewers are not happy with the behaviour of Mumtaz and Thadi Balaji. While the former's straight-forward talk has given an impression of her being an arrogant person, the latter's abuses at his wife seem to have irked the viewers.

In the first week, there was no elimination and in the second week, Mamathi Chari was shown the door.