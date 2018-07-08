Ananth Vaidyanathan, Ponnambalam, Thadi Balaji and Nithya are facing elimination after Mumtaz was announced safe by Kamal Haasan on Saturday, July 7. It will be the second elimination in this season after Mamathi Chari was shown the door last week.

Going by the viewers' response on social media sites, Nithya and Ponnambalam are expected to be safe this week. While the former has earned the audience's sympathy due to the abuses hurled at her by her estranged husband Balaji in the house, Ponnambalam is considered to be a good man as he is not involved in any politics inside the house. But his lack of spirit remains his biggest drawback. That leaves Ananth and Balaji in the danger zone.

Although Ananth has not had any issue with the inmates, he has neither entertained the viewers with his performance nor he has won the hearts of the contestants by participating in the tasks. Moreover, the musician himself had confessed that he wants to leave the Bigg Boss Tamil show.

However, the poll conducted by International Business Times has a different story to say. Our readers had voted in large numbers against Mumtaz and Balaji. With the former being announced safe, it would not be a surprise if the latter is evicted from the house this week.

Mumtaz had garnered the maximum percentage of votes for elimination from our readers, with 28.83 percent. Thadi Balaji did slightly better as 28.47 percentage of people want him to be evicted from the Kamal Haasan-hosted show.

Find the graph of voting below:

Yashika Aannand, Ponnambalam, Mahat Raghavendra, Daniel Anne Pope, Vaishnavi, Janani Iyer, Ananth Vaidyanathan, Ramya NSK, Sendrayan, Riythvika, Mumtaz, Thadi Balaji, Mamathi Chari, Nithya Balaji, Shariq Hassan and Aishwarya Dutta are the contestants who entered the house on June 17.