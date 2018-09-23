The stage is all set for the eviction of 13th contestant in Bigg Boss Tamil 2. One among Aishwarya Dutta, Vijayalakshmi, Riythvika and Janani Iyer will be out of Kamal Haasan-hosted show.

With only one week left for the grand finale, the show organisers have planned for a double eviction this week. Thadi Balaji was shown the door from Bigg Boss Tamil 2 on the episode aired on Saturday, September 22. So, one more participant will end his journey today.

Going by the rumours, Yashika has been already evicted from Bigg Boss Tamil 2, but it is not officially revealed. If true, it will turn out to be one of the most surprising eliminations of the second season.

Viewers had expected Yashika to enter the last stage of Bigg Boss Tamil 2 and it was said that she was one of the favourites to win the trophy. Undoubtedly, her performance in tasks was appreciated even by her critics, but her strategies and behaviour did not go well with the viewers.

However, a poll conducted by International Business Times, India had shown that people wanted Aishwarya and Yashika to be out of Kamal Haasan's show. The voting graph can be seen below:

So far, Mamthi Achari, Ananth Vaidyanathan, Nithya Balaji, NSK Ramya, Shariq Haasan, Ponnambalam, Vaishnavi, Mahat Raghavendra, Dannie Anne Pope, Sendrayan, Mumtaz and Thadi Balaji are the contestants who have been evicted from Bigg Boss Tamil 2 house.