Netizens are fuming at Yashika Aannand, Mahat Raghavendra, Aishwarya Dutta and Shariq Haasan over their behaviour on Bigg Boss Tamil 2. Their actions have been called "vulgar" while many are wondering if the Kamal Haasan-hosted show is only for adults.

In the past couple of days, there were several instances which did not go well with the conservative audience, especially family viewers. Notably, the two girls, Aishwarya and Yashika, pampering Mahat on his bed has left many raising eyebrows.

Shariq Haasan and Aishwarya's proximity in the latest task has been slammed for the same reasons. Also, on Wednesday's episode (June 27), the dance performances of Aishwarya and Yashika Bigg Boss Tamil 2 have come under the scanner.

The recent developments has left conservative viewers of the show questioning if the TV channel is attempting to spice things up in the Bigg Bos house in order to grab the attention of the younger demographic of the reality show's audience.

Here's what viewers had to say after watching the latest episodes:

Guitar guy: #BiggBossTamil2 #Mumtaz angry is correct #Aishwarya and #Yashika do anything what ever the men housemates says.bec for them this is nothing they don't bother about women's degnity especially for #Yashika everyone know about his previous movie "muruttu kuthu"[sic]

You Tamil: I feel like #yashika is lying Low. As weeks go by she should be ready to pounce. Right now she feels dull and boring. Without #AishwaryaDutta she would have been lost.[sic]

Riya Rainer: #BiggBossTamil2 4 those of u who r using Oviyas name to me in comparison w those cheaps on bb2 #yashika and #aishwarya. 1stly im not oviyas fan but i respected her when she was thre 4 Julie.n when she behaved badly w aarav other hms advised her and she stopped![sic]

Riya Rainer: #biggbosstamil2 so many men suportinh the crude foursome and attacking my tweets on #mahath #yashika #shariq #aishwarya s behaviour. Well maybe nkw i know why vjtv put them there. They want a diferent set of viewers than they had in bb1 perhaps [sic]

Keerthi: Exactly #yashika and #aishwarya are doing everything for attention and to prove the point that they can adapt to anything ... bt they forgot there is something called dignity and self respect #BiggBossTamil2 @vijaytelevision[sic]

Suresh Suyambu: Vijay tv should have been take censor certificate for to telecast the next episode of Bigg boss.@CMOTamilNadu .what type of show ? Day by day it's going some type of adult show...so vulgar..@vijaytelevision ..#BigBossTamil2 #Sendrayan #BigBoss2 #Yashika #Mahat #Balaji[sic]