Bigg Boss 16's one of the most talked about contestants Sajid Khan, the director is once again facing the wrath of fans. Sajid Khan who recently become the new caption of the house has been garnering mixed responses from the housemates as well as fans, and now the director has landed himself in fresh trouble. Sajid Khan has once again flouted the rules of the Bigg Boss house.

Sajid Khan and other housemates have been repeatedly caught smoking in the house. Bigg Boss audiences and the housemates' are very well aware that the house has a designated smoking room. Despite having a smoking room, Bigg Boss has caught Sajid Khan smoking red-handed openly. And this time, Sajid didn't apologise nor did he understand the seriousness of the situation.

Putting an end to this, Bigg Boss will be strictly acting against housemates who were caught smoking openly in the house.

#BiggBoss16 Latest Update#BiggBoss has announced that there will be no smoking zone. There is a room for smoking and its the rule of Bigg Boss that no one is allowed to smoke outside which contestants has been breaking continuously. — Bigg Boss khabri (@biggboss16_) November 16, 2022

In Wednesday's episode, Bigg Boss will seal the smoking room.

In the promo shared by the channel on social media handles, Bigg Boss is heard saying, "Aap jaise heroes ho toh villains ki zaroorat hi kya hai. Mubarak ho, Bigg Boss ke inihaas mein aap ki meherbani se, aaj hum iss show ko... "

(If one has heroes like you all, why does he need villains? Congratulations, for the first time in the history of Bigg Boss, we are going to),"

The promo also shows a masked man nailing the large wooden board that reads 'Hum bewakoof hai (we are idiots)" to the smoking room wall.

Bigg Boss has taken a stern step and from now on smoking might be prohibited in the house.

After Bigg Boss's warning, in the promo, Sajid Khan can be heard saying, 'I am not going to apologise'.

One thing is sure #BiggBoss sirf TRP ke saage hai way they have even shown Sajid smoking openly, if on finale #PriyankaChaharChaudhary wins this time then no one can say biased bb.#BB16 #priyankit — Gori Nagori (@ImGoriNagori) November 15, 2022

Sajid Khan sitting on sofa set & smoking with crossed legs!! Like how can he me even made captain?? ? Biesdness next level ? #SoundaryaSharma #PriyankaChacharChoudhary #biggboss #Bb16 pic.twitter.com/kshYhJVrl8 — soundarya Sharma fanclub ? (@namemaikyarak) November 14, 2022

For the unversed, contestants inside the Bigg Boss 16 house are Archana Gautam, Priyanka Choudhary, Abdu Rozik, Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Soundarya Sharma, Gautam Vig, Sajid Khan, Archana Gautam, Ankit Gupta and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia.