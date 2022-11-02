Bigg Boss 16 never fails to entertain its audience. With each passing day, the competition is getting fierce in the show, from fights to romance, drama, and much more. However, this season is different from the previous seasons, Bigg Boss is also reprimanding contestants who are disobeying the rules of the house.

Bigg Boss fires Gautam Vig from captaincy

In the upcoming episode, the voice of Bigg Boss will be heard telling Gautam that he has been removed as the captain of the house.

Bigg Boss tells Gautam that he neglected co-housemate Soundarya Sharma speaking only in English, which is not acceptable in the house as the show is in Hindi.

As the nominations began, Big Boss didn't give more power to Gautam. This didn't go down well with the inmates supporting Gautam.

Bigg Boss lashed out at Sajid Khan and MC Stan

After the nominations task, the contestants returned to their usual discussion and talks. Bigg Boss lashed out at Sajid Khan and MC Stan for smoking in the lawn area, despite having a smoking zone inside the house.

During a conversation, Bigg Boss caught both MC Stan and Sajid Khan smoking in the lawn area, in no time, Bigg Boss scolded him and said, "Sajid how many times should I tell you about Bigg Boss house rules. If I see you smoking outside or in front of the camera, I will stop sending cigarettes to the house immediately."

Bigg Boss also took the names of other contestants namely Shalin Bhanot and Ankit Gupta. Sajid apologized and promised to remember not to make the same mistake again.

Nominated contestants this week are:

The contestants nominated this week are Archana, Soundarya and Sumbul.