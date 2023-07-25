In a shocking turn of events, Pooja Bhatt has reportedly walked out of the Bigg Boss house owing to some serious health issues. The actor, who was counted as one of the finalists of the show, reportedly has to undergo some tests owing to her health issues. The reports of Pooja Bhatt leaving the house has spread like wildfire on social media, especially since the show is reaching towards its finale.

Pooja Bhatt walks out

In the few weeks that Pooja Bhatt was in the house, the actress had cemented her place. Not only was she active and rule binder but also never shied away from calling a spade, a spade. One of the strongest and most vocal celeb contestant in the house, the Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahi actress has had quite a journey inside the house.

Pooja's exit comes just a few weeks after her close friend inside the house, Cyrus Broacha left the show midway. Cyrus had urged Salman Khan and the makers to let him leave the show on humanitarian grounds, however, his plea had been rejected. But, soon, a medical emergence in the outside world forced him to come out of the Bigg Boss house.

Medicals reasons or pre-planned?

The reports might be suggesting that medical reasons forced Pooja Bhatt to walk out of the show but there are several instances that prove it might have been pre-planned. For starters, the actress often used to tell her co-contestants that once she goes and they are here, this is how things would pan out. She often used to tell her friends inside the house that when she leaves in a few weeks and they are left behind, this is what they should do etc.

While we didn't seem to think much of her statements back then but with her eviction, the hanging question remains whether this was all pre-planned.