And the show that would keep us glued to our phone and television screens for days is finally here. Bigg Boss OTT is all set to premiere and we couldn't be any more excited. There are several factors that is going to double up the entertainment dose this time. While the first few weeks of the show would be hosted by Karan Johar, the show would have an even longer run time than its previous seasons. So let's find out the details.

Premiere date and channel

The Bigg Boss OTT would premiere on August 8 exclusively on Voot Select. The first few weeks of the series is exclusive for the digital audience. The OTT version would air for six weeks, post which Salman Khan would take over as the show for the television version.

When and where to watch

The premiere episode of the biggest reality show Bigg Boss OTT would begin from August 8 at 8pm on Voot Select. The everyday episodes would be available to watch from 7 pm everyday Monday – Saturday. One needs to have a paid Voot subscription to watch the show. The show can be watched any time on one's phone on the app.

Karan Johar's take

"My mom and I are huge Bigg Boss fans and wouldn't miss it for a day. As a viewer, it keeps me hugely entertained with dollops of drama. For decades now, I have always enjoyed hosting shows and now with Bigg Boss OTT, it will surely be over the top. It's my mother's dream come true," KJo had said in an interview.

Contestants

Ridhhima Pandit, Akshara Singh, Divya Agarwal, Neha Bhasin, Karan Nath, Zeeshan Khan, Prateek Sehejpal are some of the most probable contestants of the show.