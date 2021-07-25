Bigg Boss, one of India's most controversial reality shows, is all set to be back on the television screen with its 15th season. The Bigg Boss OTT promo was released recently and now after much speculations, the makers have finally revealed the host of the show. Popular Bollywood director and producer Karan Johar will be hosting the six-week run of the show on Voot. The Bigg Boss OTT version will premiere on August 8.

Soon after the announcement, Karan Johar shared his excitement and said, "My mom and I are huge Bigg Boss fans and wouldn't miss it for a day. As a viewer, it keeps me hugely entertained with dollops of drama. For decades now, I have always enjoyed hosting shows and now with Bigg Boss OTT, it will surely be over the top. It's my mother's dream come true."

More sensational and dramatic

"Bigg Boss OTT will undeniably have a lot more sensational and dramatic. I hope I can live up to the audience's and my friends' expectations, make Weekend Ka Vaar with the contestants an enjoyable affair in my own style and up the ante on the entertainment quotient. Wait for it," he added.

The Bigg Boss OTT, which can be termed the mini version of the main show, will have a mix of influencers, social media stars, and several celebrities. This will be the first time the Bigg Boss fans will watch all the drama and action 24*7 live from the house. In addition, the BB fans will also get to enjoy a one-hour episode on Voot along with exclusive cuts. The show will move to Colors TV with the launch of Bigg Boss season 15 after the digital exclusive ends.

'Unparalleled interactivity'

Actor Salman Khan, who has been the anchor of Bigg Boss for the last few years, said in a statement that he is looking forward to the new format and shared his tips for the contestants. The actor said, "It's great that this season of Bigg Boss will be digital-first with Bigg Boss OTT, 6 weeks ahead of television. The platform will see unparalleled interactivity where the audience will not only get entertained but also participate, engage, give tasks and more – It's truly for the people and by the people. My advice to all contestants is to be active, entertaining and conduct themselves well in BB."

Meanwhile, it is reported that the makers are still in final talks with the potential contestants, while Arjun Bijlani, Ridhima Pandit and Divya Agarwal have already signed up for the upcoming show.