With barely a week to go before Bigg Boss OTT, pictures of the Bigg Boss house have flooded our social media platforms. Several pictures of the bedroom and dining room of Bigg Boss OTT have been floating on social media. The OTT house will have a bohemian vibe this year and the first six weeks would be hosted by Karan Johar.

Salman Khan would take over the televised version of the show from September. Neha Bhasin has been confirmed as the first contestant of the house. Sharing a video of Neha Bhasin, the makers wrote, "Apne edgy andaaz se sabka dil jeetne aa rahi hai,Bigg Boss OTT ki pehli contestant Neha Bhasin! Kya aap excited ho to watch her?Bigg Boss OTT aa raha hai on 8th Aug only on Voot." 15 contestants would be entering the house on August 8.

Karan Johar and Bigg Boss

Talking about hosting the OTT format of Bigg Boss, Karan Johar had said that it was his mother's biggest dream came true with this. "My mom and I are huge Bigg Boss fans and wouldn't miss it for a day. As a viewer, it keeps me hugely entertained with dollops of drama. For decades now, I have always enjoyed hosting shows and now with Bigg Boss OTT, it will surely be over the top. It's my mother's dream come true."

"Bigg Boss OTT will undeniably have a lot more sensational and dramatic. I hope I can live up to the audience's and my friends' expectations, make Weekend Ka Vaar with the contestants an enjoyable affair in my own style and up the ante on the entertainment quotient. Wait for it," he further shared.

However, when it comes to being a participant, KJo outrightly said never. "Six weeks inside the house? I can't stay without my phone for even an hour. Just imagine how many things I will miss out on in just one hour. Oh My Gosh, I don't even want to get started."