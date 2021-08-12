Popular 'Bigg Boss 13' couple Siddharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are all set to step into the 'Bigg Boss OTT' house over the weekend to spend time with the contestants and also have a brief interaction with the show's witty host and Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar.

"It will be really interesting to see this romantic jodi enter 'Bigg Boss OTT' specially with the new format and the theme - stay connected," a source close to the couple said."SidNaaz have made a great connection inside this house and it will be exciting to see their interaction with other contestants and Jodis in the house. This weekend will surely be amazing."

'Bigg Boss OTT' airs on Voot Select. Karan is anchoring the digital version. After the completion of the digital exclusive, the show will move to Colors with the launch of Season 15 of 'Bigg Boss' hosted by actor Salman Khan. Here are some other highlight of "Bigg Boss OTT":

Divya Agarwal: Ekta Kapoor has been a true cheerleader for me

Divya Agarwal, currently seen in 'Bigg Boss OTT', will be portraying a mysterious character in the upcoming action-drama 'Cartel'. She reveals about being lauded by television czarina Ekta Kapoor. "Ekta Kapoor ma'am has been a true cheerleader for me. She has believed in me and has always encouraged me to push the envelope. When she shared the first 'Cartel' Instagram story about me, I was overwhelmed and had tears of joy. She was proud of my work," said Divya.

Arshi Khan: Glad people discuss me on show

Actress Arshi Khan, who appeared in TV reality show 'Bigg Boss 14', is amused that the current contestants are discussing her. Recently a video went viral in which Ridhima Pandit mimics Arshi and on some other occasion Urvi is said to be obsessed with Arshi.

Reacting to this Arshi told IANS: "I'm glad that people have enjoyed watching me so much that they still discuss about me. I was very much real and all me during my stay in the show. I didn't do anything for the game or camera." The actress, known for her entertainment quotient, wants to enter the house again.

"If I'm approached I will obviously leave all my work and participate in the show. For me BB is equal to my parents as all the name and fame I'm enjoying today is given by the show. I do wish to enter the house." Arshi Khan, who has acted in television shows like 'Savitri Devi College & Hospital', 'Vish' and 'Ishq Mein Marjawan', will soon start shooting for her upcoming television reality show titled 'Ayenge Tere Sajna'.

Ridhima Pandit: "I have a habit of never saying no to opportunities"

Ridhima Pandit, who is currently a contestant in "Bigg Boss OTT", has shared why she is mostly seen in reality shows. The actress says she never planned her career and has a habit of not being too picky about what comes her way. Ridhima made her acting debut in 2016 with the show "Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant", where she played Rajni, a super humanoid robot. Later she was seen in number of reality shows "The Drama Company", "Dance Champions", "Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9" and "Khatra Khatra Khatraa" among many more.

"I have never really planned my career. I have a habit of never saying no to opportunities that come my way. I respect everything that comes my way -- just that I enjoy hosting, acting and being part of reality content. Have a habit of never looking away from work...I won't just limit myself to anything but also take up anything that excites me and interests me," Ridhima told IANS.

Matchmaker Sima Taparia couldn't say "no"

Sima Taparia, a Mumbai-based elite matchmaker, another entrant in 'Bigg Boss OTT' as a contestant, hopes to find matches for the contestant inside the house. "Bigg Boss OTT will be an Over the Top Experience for me. I just couldn't say 'No'. I'm known for finding the right matches for people, 'andar ja kar bhi mein wahi karna chahungi' (I would love to do that there too)... Inside the house, I hope to find matches for the contestants...The contestants can Love me! Can Hate me! But can't Ignore me! Stay Tuned to watch my Over The Top matching skills."

Sima gained instant popularity as "Sima aunty" and due to her catchphrase, "Hi, I am Sima Taparia from Mumbai" through her show 'Indian Matchmaking'. In the eight-part series, which has been nominated at the upcoming 73rd Emmy Awards, Sima goes about trying to find suitable matches for her affluent clients in India and abroad.

Neha Bhasin on why she wanted to do show

Known for belting out hits such as 'Jag ghoomeya', 'Swag se swagat' and 'Dhunki' among many others, singer Neha Bhasin, who is the first confirmed contestant of 'Bigg Boss OTT', has talked about why she has taken part in the 15th season of the controversial reality show. Talking about what made her say yes to Bigg Boss OTT, Neha quipped: "Insanity. That's half joking and half not. Bigg Boss has been trying to contact me for the past 4 to 5 years. At that time I did not connect with the platform."

The 38-year-old revealed that she has never seen an episode of the show, hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on television. "I have never watched a single episode though I have seen a lot of clips on Instagram in the past one year. Being a singer I did not see the connect at that point. Having said that, when I took a meeting with the team, something struck me about the theme. I liked it," added the 'Bajre Da Sitta' hitmaker. "I think that makes a huge difference when you talk to the people who are making a show...that caught me thinking."

TV actor Zeeshan Khan 2nd contestant to enter house

The second contestant to enter the new season of 'Big Boss OTT' is TV actor Zeeshan Khan. The news of Zeeshan entering the house was confirmed by the streaming portal Voot on Wednesday evening.

The actor has been a part of the serial "Kumkum Bhagya" and was recently in the spotlight after a video of him boarding a flight in a bathrobe went viral. He also became the talk of the town when he was spotted roaming the streets of Mumbai in a panda suit.