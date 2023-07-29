Bigg Boss OTT is gearing up towards its finale. And with each passing day the drama, intensity and entertainment quotient of the show has grown by leaps and bounds. So much so, that it even got an extension of two weeks. On one hand, we have the stalwarts of content creation like – Aashika Bhatia, Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani and Elvish Yadav.

On the other hand, television personalities like Jiya Shankar, Avinash Sachdev and Bebika Dhurve are also a part of the show this year. One of the biggest names of Bollywood, Pooja Bhatt, has not only been a contestant on the show but has also made sure that she keeps grabbing the headlines with her statements.

Abhishek vs Elvish vs Jiya vs Manisha

Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insan, who has been one of the strongest contestants inside the house, has won India's heart with his humour and straight forwardness. Bhojpuri sensation, Manisha Rani, has became a household name with her hilarious one liners and quirky antics. Jiya Shankar has been the glamour girl of the show throughout. Her dazzling smile and cute looks have kept her trending outside the house as well.

Elvish Yadav, who joined the house as a wild card entry is undeniably one of the toughest competitors in the show this season. The Haryanvi lad's punch lines and wit have taken over social media and now is ruling the BB house with his carefree but pure attitude. With the season finale just right around the corner, let us know, who do you think deserves the trophy the most this season?