And after weeks of entertaining the audience, Bigg Boss OTT 3 grand finale is all set to end on a grand note. The reality show is all set for a gala night as the winner takes away the trophy tonight. The Anil Kapoor hosted show has seen a lot of ups and down in TRP ratings leading to the finale being preponed for the first time in the BB history.

Kritika Malik evicted

Celebs have been performing for the grand finale and a portion of the finale has reportedly been shot already. Now, if reports are anything to go by, Kritika Malik has been evicted from the show at the fifth spot. While Payal Malik was one of the first ones to be evicted, Armaan Malik also failed to make it to top five. While the two were pinning their hopes on Kritika, she too has reportedly bid adieu to the show at the fifth spot.

The top 2

Another report suggests that Sai Ketan Rao has also been evicted at the fourth spot. The makers wanted to bring in an element of shock and drama and thus in sudden eviction before the finale, the two have been evicted. This leaves Ranvir Shorey, Naezy and Sana Makbul left in the house. However, rumours have it than the Pyaar Ke Side Effects actor has also been evicted as the second runner-up.

This leaves Sana and Naezy running for the top two ranks. The grand finale of Bigg Boss will start streaming from 9 pm on Jio Cinema on August 2, 2024. The finale will be aired live and the audience can watch it on their Jio Cinema app.