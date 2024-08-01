Bigg Boss OTT 3 hosted by Anil Kapoor, the show is nearing its finale. The show saw mid-week evictions of two contestants Armaan Malik and Love Kataria.

The Top five contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 3 for the race of finale

The final contestants who are all set to battle it out for the trophy are: Sana Makbul, Kritika Malik, Ranvir Shorey, Sai Ketan Rao, Naezy.

As soon as the promo dropped, several netizens claimed that Lovekesh Kataria and Armaan Malik got evicted. Even handles like The Khabri and Bigg Boss Tak dropped tweets about Luv and Armaan being evicted.

Amid verbal altercations and fights, Armaan Malik and his two wives, Payal Malik and Kritika Malik, stirred up controversy the moment they entered the show. During the media round, Kritika and Armaan were brutally slammed by the media and Kritka was called 'Daayan', while Armaan was called out for polygamy.

Kritika Malik Recalls Feeling 'Guilty' After Marrying Armaan Malik; breaks down and says she is worried about Payal

However, the accusations and words by the media haunted Kritika and she felt guilty and bad. The social media influencer broke down and revealed in the latest episode that she tried to kill herself after marrying Armaan.

In the recent episode, Kritika was seen stating that she felt guilty after falling in love and getting married to Armaan, who was the husband of her best friend Payal. "Initially, I felt guilty. We faced many problems. The three of us even got separated. I attempted suicide. But then I realised I cannot live without Armaan ji."

"Because of Payal the relationship of the trio could work out", she added.

I was the only one left with him: Kritika

If Armaan favoured her over Payal, Kritika added, "Both Payal and I are equal to him; it's not that he loves one of us more. Payal was evicted sooner, so I was the only one left with him, which made him closer to me as a husband."

Armaan on his relationship with his wives

During the press conference, Armaan was told about Payal's decision to get separated from him. The YouTuber was asked if he would choose Payal or Kritika when he said, "Bhagwaan bhi niche aa jayega toh humara rishta kharab nahi hoga (Even if God comes down, our relationship will not be affected)." Armaan added that all of them will stay together.

About the trio Payal, Kritka and Armaan's marital bliss

Armaan Malik married Payal in 2011 and they have a son named Chirayu Malik. Six years later, in 2018, Armaan married Payal's best friend, Kritika, without legally ending his first marriage. On December 4, 2022, Armaan announced the pregnancies of both Kritika and Payal. Armaan is now a father to four children: Chirayu, Tuba, Ayan, and Zaid.

The grand finale will be held on Sunday, August 4, 2024