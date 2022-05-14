The clock is ticking with Bigg Boss OTT 2 probable contestant names floating around. Hosted by Karan Johar, the second season of Bigg Boss OTT is expected to start somewhere in July-August. Exclusively streamed on OTT, the new format of BB gained quite a momentum last year. Many contestants from the OTT then went on to join the Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss.

Munawar - the latest sensation

And this year too, the BBOTT 2 would be back with the same bang. The first contestant whose is the latest sensation is Munawar Faruqui. After winning Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp, the ace comedian has made a place in the hearts of every Indian across the country. His humor, simplicity, and realistic approach touched many chords. So, the buzz is that the makers of Bigg Boss too have approached him.

Munawar has reportedly also been approached for Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi too. Along with Munawar, Rubina Dilaik and Sriti Jha would also be seen on this season of the adventure reality show.

Zaid Darbar another name

However, whether or not he has agreed to be a part of the show, remains to be seen. The second name that is gaining some momentum is that of Zaid Darbar. Son of Ismail Darbar and husband of Bigg Boss winner Gauahar Khan, Zaid has quite some social media following. Gauahar has been a Bigg Boss favourite ever since her season. And the diva gets to make an appearance or stay in the house every year, some way or the other.