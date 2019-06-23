Bigg Boss Marathi season 2 has once again reached its elimination phase where among 5 of the nominated contestants - Surekha Punekar, Parag Kanhere, Vidyadhar Joshi, Shiv Thakre and Veena Jagtap - will have to leave the house in tonight's Weekend Cha Daav episode.

On Saturday, Mahesh Manjrekar announced that among the nominated contestants, Veena has been saved from this week's elimination while Parag has landed in the danger zone.

And though Manjrekar had decided to reveal the name of the Bigg Boss Marathi 2 contestant who got the least votes from the viewers on tonight's episode, according to The Khabri, Vidyadhar Joshi aka Bappa has been eliminated from the show.

#EXCLUSIVE #BBMarrathi



First only on THE KHABRI



VIDYADHAR has been ELIMINATED — The Khabri (@TheKhbri) June 22, 2019

Meanwhile, Abhijit Bichukale has been sent to judicial custody at Central Jail in Satara for his involvement in 2012 extortion case after he was granted bail in another cheque bouncing case that has been going on in the court since 2015. It now remains to be seen if Abhijit would be replaced with a new contestant and it will be interesting to know who will take his place in the Bigg Boss Marathi 2 house.