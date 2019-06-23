There seems to be no end to trouble for Bigg Boss Marathi 2 contestant Abhijit Bichukale who was recently arrested by a police team from Satara on June 21 from the Bigg Boss house in the Mumbai's Film City in connection with a cheque bouncing case. And now the political activist will have to spend some time in judicial custody at Central Jail in Satara.

After the arrest, Abhijit was produced before the First Class Magistrate's Court on Saturday afternoon and was granted bail in the cheque bouncing case that has been going on in the court since 2015. But the controversial inmate of Bigg Boss Marathi 2 was denied bail in another 2012 pending extortion case.

"Abhijit has been booked under Section 384 of the IPC. He can apply at the Sessions Court for bail on Monday or Tuesday and will remain in judicial custody at Central Jail, Satara till then," PI Vijay G Kumbhar, the head of Crime Branch, Satara, was quoted as saying by The Times Of India.

Bichukale has contested all elections from the municipality to Parliament but unsuccessfully.

