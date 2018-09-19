The episode of Bigg Boss Malayalam aired on September 18 showcased some unexpected events in the house.

Romantic pairs Srinish and Pearle Maaney fought for unnecessary reasons and many viewers speculated that both of them are trying to ditch each other. During the verbal spat, Pearle Maaney alleged that Srinish is trying to avoid her and made it clear that his attitude towards her has not been pleasing over the past couple of weeks.

After the verbal war, Srinish indirectly hinted that his entry to the grand finale of Bigg Boss Malayalam has not gone down well with Pearle Maaney. It should be noted that Pearle Maaney is there in the nomination list this week alongside strong contestants like Sabumon Abdusamad, Shiyas and Archana Suseelan.

In yesterday's episode, Pearle Maaney also showed her grudge towards Aditi Rai, another finalist. When Aditi tried to console Pearle, she lashed out at the Kannada actress and requested her not to touch.

After seeing the issues between Pearle Maaney and Srinish, Shiyas told that romantic affairs are meant for idiotic people. Aristo Suresh, Pearle's mentor in the house, is also apparently irked with Pearle's attitude over the past couple of weeks.

In the meantime, a section of users on Facebook groups like 'Bigg Boss Malayalam Fans' have started alleging that Pearle is trying to replicate the love story of Oviya and Aarav in the 2017 edition of Tamil Bigg Boss. Some other users believe that Srinish is actually trying to ditch Pearle as his ultimate aim to enter the grand finale is already over.

However, the recent melodramatic attitude of Pearle Maaney has apparently backfired. Many social media users are blaming Pearle for creating unnecessary problems in the house for no reasons. These users also believe that Pearle will say adios to Srinish once she leaves the house.