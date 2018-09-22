The Bigg Boss Malayalam episode, which was aired on September 21, will be remembered for the fight between best friends Sabumon and Aristo Suresh. It all happened when Sabumon refused to obey the instructions of Suresh while preparing food. When Sabumon added more water in the curry he was preparing, an irked Suresh added complete Dosa liquid to the tomato curry. The act from Suresh made Sabumon angry and both of them fought each other for some minutes.

Archana Suseelan was also in the kitchen with Sabumon during the incident, and she also criticized Suresh for this act. Aditi Rai too entered the scene after some time, and she lashed out at Suresh stating that there are many people in the world who are struggling to get food.

In the noon, Bigg Boss gave a luxury task to the contestants. During the announcement, Bigg Boss also revealed that this luxury task will be the last one in the first edition of this reality show. The task was to break mud pots. Sabumon participated in the task on behalf of the contestants, and he successfully collected adequate groceries for the house.

After the task, housemates told Sabumon that this is for the first time that they have won such a high amount of groceries. As Sabumon completed the task greater than everybody expected, housemates lauded him for his impeccable efforts.

Later, Bigg Boss asked the contestants to conduct a fancy dress competition. Suresh was asked to behave as a naked man in the competition, while Sabumon was asked to act like a man suffering from constipation. Pearle Maaney enacted the character of a deaf person, while Srinish did the role of a jungle man. All the contestants took part in the task actively, and it was those rare funny moments in the episode.

Mohanlal, the host of Bigg Boss Malayalam, will name the evicted contestant today. Apart from the evicted contestant, all the other housemates will make their way to the grand finale next week. Four contestants including Sabumon Abdusamad, Pearle Maaney, Archana Suseelan and Shiyas are there in this week's nomination list.