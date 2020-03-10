The second edition of Bigg Boss Malayalam has been shrouded with controversies from the very first episode. From Fukru's physical assault to Shaji's obscene comments, the show has always succeeded in creating hype, and it continues even now in full heat. In a recent Facebook post, evicted contestant Jazla Madasseri has revealed that Rajith Kumar is a man with weird sexual fantasies.

Jazla Madassery's shocking comments

In her Facebook post, Jazla Madassery alleged that Rajith Kumar is a man who is mentally corrupted in all manner. She also added that Rajith misbehaved with her during one of the tasks which compelled her to react strongly.

"Even though he is a person who tries to drag the society backwards, I somehow tried to talk with him. During one task, he touched my body in a very misappropriate manner. I could not tolerate it. I reacted strongly. I opposed and I protested. I was not able to eat or sleep for the next two weeks. I was literally fed up. I have never seen a man with such kind of weird sexual fantasies," wrote Jazla.

Jazla also lashed out against social media users who criticized Manju Pathrose and Fukru over their friendship. Earlier, netizens had alleged that Manju is having a secret romantic affair with Fukru. But now, Jazla clarified that Fukru's relationship with Manju was very similar to like a son's love towards his mother.

Jazla added that the moral policing attitude of Keralites and their sexual starvation have played a crucial role in elevating the popularity of Rajith Kumar.

Who will be evicted from Bigg Boss Malayalam this week?

Shaji, Raghu, Reshma, Abhirami Suresh, Amritha Suresh, and Daya were named in the nomination episode this week. As per current trends, Shaji is the most likely contestant who will go out of the house this week. In all probabilities, Abhirami Suresh, Amritha Suresh and Raghu will be safe this week. In the Monday episode of Bigg Boss Malayalam, Daya has also succeeded in impressing audiences, and it will help her to save herself from eviction this week.