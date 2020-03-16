It was on the Saturday episode of Bigg Boss Malayalam that Mohanlal, the host of the show announced the permanent eviction of Dr Rajith Kumar. The botany professor was evicted after he physically harassed Reshma by applying chilli paste on her eyes.

Even though Rajith Kumar expressed his regrets while talking to Mohanlal, Reshma informed the host that she does not like Rajith coming to the house again, and added that he may do such things again in the coming days.

Rajith Kumar fans prove they are brainless

Rajith Kumar, throughout his career, has several times proclaimed pseudoscience as facts, and it has apparently misled many people. A few years back, Rajith Kumar had outlandishly claimed that women who wear jeans will deliver autistic babies. He had also urged women not to dance or run, as a mere fall will damage their uterus.

Even though once a notorious figure, Rajith Kumar gained huge public support after he entered the second season of Bigg Boss Malayalam. However, a recent incident proves that Rajith Kumar fans are literally brainless.

After getting evicted from the house, Rajith Kumar reached the Nedumbasserry airport. Surprisingly, Rajith Kumar was welcomed by thousands of his fans, and violating all the rules amid coronavirus outbreak, fans greeted, hugged, and took selfies.

This move from Rajith Kumar fans is now receiving negative criticisms from all corners. As Rajith Kumar fans did this foolish act which is against public health, the Ernakulam district collector has apparently asked the police to file a case against Rajith Kumar and his fans who created chaos in the airport.

Rajith Kumar continues his blunders

After reaching the airport, Rajith Kumar also said some blunders about the coronavirus outbreak. As per a report published in Asianet, Rajith Kumar apparently told that he is not afraid of the coronavirus as his mind is pure.

Earlier, Jasla Madasserry, another contestant who was evicted from the Bigg Boss Malayalam house had alleged that Rajith Kumar is a man with weird sexual fantasies. She also shockingly claimed that Rajith Kumar has misbehaved with her during one of the tasks.