As the grand finale of Bigg Boss Malayalam is just a few days away, the host of the show Mohanlal will announce the name of the evicted contestant today. Sources close to the reality show exclusively revealed to International Business Times, India that there will be either dual elimination or no elimination on today's episode.

If dual elimination takes place, Sabumon Abdusamad and Archana Suseelan will go out of the house. The votes obtained by Sabumon and Archana are apparently lesser when compared to the other nominees, Shiyas and Pearle Maaney.

There are chances that Mohanlal might cancel the elimination process to save powerful contestants like Sabumon and Archana as it will negatively impact the TRP of the show in the final week.

It should be also noted that a teaser of today's episode aired by Asianet showed Sabumon walking out of the house with his bag. Audiences believe that this teaser is meant to raise curiosity in the minds of viewers, and they argue that Archana Suseelan should be eliminated first before evicting Sabumon Abdusamad.

A poll conducted by International Business Times, India also reveals that Sabumon and Archana are the most likely contestants to be evicted from the show. The poll also indicates that Pearle Maaney and Shiyas will enter the safe zone with ease in this week's elimination.

We will publish the live updates of the elimination episode on this space starting at 9 PM. Stay tuned.