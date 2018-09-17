After the elimination of Basheer Bashi from the Bigg Boss Malayalam house on Sunday, housemates are now slowly returning to normalcy and are now gearing up for this week's nomination. It should be noted that this will be the last nomination in this edition of Bigg Boss Malayalam, as the grand finale is now just a week away.

The most likely contestants who will be nominated this week will be Shiyas and Sabumon Abdusamad. In the Sunday episode, Shiyas opened up to Mohanlal about the tactics Sabumon adopts during the nomination process. The words from Shiyas has apparently irked Sabumon to the core, and in all probabilities, he will nominate the aspiring model from Cochin in this week's nomination.

In the same way, Shiyas will most likely nominate Sabumon. Close friends of Shiyas including Pearle Maaney, Srinish and Aditi Rai may also nominate Sabumon during this week's elimination.

Apart from Sabumon and Shiyas, Srinish will be another probable contestant who is likely to be nominated today. Over the past few weeks, Srinish is spending time only with Pearle Maaney, and this has apparently spread a wave of dissatisfaction among the housemates. In all probabilities, Sabumon and Archana Suseelan will nominate Srinish in this week's elimination.

We will publish Bigg Boss nomination live updates in this space starting at 9.30 PM. Stay tuned.