The much anticipated July 15 episode of Malayalam Bigg Boss will decide who will go out of the house today, Sunday, July 15. Mohanlal, the host of the show on Saturday revealed that big games are being played inside the Bigg Boss house and audiences are the fate deciders of the contestants.

Four nominees are there in the Bigg Boss house which includes, Sabumon Abdusamad, Anoop Chandran, Hima Shankar and Sreelakshmi. Social media reactions on Asianet official page indicates that Hima Shankar is the most likely contestant who may be eliminated from the house. Most of the viewers of the Bigg Boss argue that Hima Shankar is a person who likes to act in reel and real life, and they believe that she is the person who deserves to be eliminated.

However, Anoop Chandran's last week's tiff with Swetha Menon may also pull him into the trouble zone. It should be also noted that Anoop Chandran was the contestant who received very less support during previous elimination. But due to unknown reasons, Bigg Boss spared Anoop, and made it clear that he can stay in the house.

Sreelakshmi, on the other hand, has always tried to be active inside the house. But, many contestants have complained that she is a person who is very fond of gossiping. In the episode on Friday, she was seen arguing with Aristo Suresh for unknown reasons, and it may trouble her during the elimination process. However, many people strongly believe that she may stay in the house due to her active participation in various tasks.

The man who is expected to be safe in this round of elimination is none other than Sabumon Abdusamad. The 'Tharikida' anchor performed exceptionally well last week, especially during the investigation process. When Swetha Menon was murdered by Ranjini Haridas, Sabumon singlehandedly spotted the convict, and Bigg Boss had given him the name 'CID Sabu' for his efforts.

All the speculations will end at 09.30 PM today, as Mohanlal will announce the name of the contestant who will go out of the house. Let's fasten our seatbelts to know who will become the loser in today's episode.